Natasha: ‘Akpabio must go’ protesters storm National Assembly

Protesters have stormed the National Assembly demanding the removal of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over the sexual harassment allegation raised by Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The protesters in their hundreds occupied the major entrance leading to the National Assembly complex from the Eagle Square/Federal Secretariat axis.

The protesters who are mostly women and young people carried placards and banners with inscriptions such as : “Akpabio must go”; Enough is enough, Akpabio must go and President Tinubu, don’t stop NLNG”, among others.

The protesters who came with a music truck danced to local Ebira music.

Daily Trust reports that there is a heavy detachment of security operatives comprising the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and a handful of men of the Nigerian Army.

Our reporter counted no fewer than 15 security vehicles strategically stationer around the venue of the protest.

Later, a detachment of policemen fired teargas canisters at the protesters, dispersing them.

Daily Trust reports that the protesters scampered and fled the venue as soon as soon as the teargas canisters were released.

Recall that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had last week accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment and victimisation.

But Akpabio has denied the allegations through his media consultant, Kenny Okulogbo.

This is as the Senate President’s wife, Ekaette Akpabio, has also come out to defend her husband against the allegations, threatening to sue Senator Natasha.

Speaking in an interview with ARISE NEWS on Friday, the Kogi Central senator recounted the alleged incident, which she said took place in December, a day before Akpabio’s birthday.

She said, “It all started the day before his birthday and my birthday because we are birthday mates. We were all in Akwa Ibom because he had a big fanfare in the stadium. I was there with my husband. At first, we were in his house at Ikot Ekpene.

“Then we all went to his house in Uyo, he held my hands, walking around from room to room, while my husband was walking from behind; he showed me the beautiful interiors. Then I noticed that he hastened his pace, still holding hands. My husband was on his phone and was still trying to catch up with us.

“He got to this particular sitting room and asked if I liked his house. I said of course, sir, every room is beautiful, quality taste. He said, ‘Now you are a senator, I am going to create time for us to come create quality moments here. You will enjoy it.’ At that point, I just pulled away because I didn’t understand what exactly that meant.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan further alleged that her husband later warned her against travelling alone or visiting the Senate President’s residence following that particular encounter.

She also claimed that Akpabio obstructed her motion for an investigation into corruption at the Ajaokuta Steel Company, delaying its approval on multiple occasions.

Reacting to the allegations, the media consultant to the Senate President, Kenny Okulogbo, described it as tissues of lies.

Okulogbo stated that the Kogi lawmaker was angry because she was removed as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

Akpabio’s wife, in a statement, recounted the cordial relationship that existed between her family and Senator Natasha’s family and dismissed the allegations as a “figment of wild imaginations.”