Natasha/Akpabio dispute is content creation –Senator

Senator representing Ekiti South and Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Publicity Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, has said that what Natasha did in the senate is content creation.

Adaramodu stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He said the senate committee on ethics has started reviewing Natsaha’s petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

SPONSOR AD

Daily trust had reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had petitioned the senate on alleged sexual harassment and abuse of office against Akpabio.

However, during the interview, Adaramodu described Natasha’s action as theatrical.

He said the situation was, especially for the first arm of government, the legislature.

He said, “I saw my colleague sister entering with a kiss. It made me look back when we were acting in such a kind of entertainment stage drama, while in primary school. This is where we are very unthinkable and unspeakable.

“They came very close to the plenary for a kiss? For whatever reason like our colleague accused. When we say anything is wrong or not wrong, we talk about legality. It is not illegal, but it is socially and morally wrong. That does not mean all legal things are acceptable for adults to act on. I said initially that this is an episode of content creation. That is part of the skit created by our colleague and everybody is talking about it.”