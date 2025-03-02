Natasha: ACF demands probe, says senate’s image under Akpabio less than inspiring

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) says it is highly disturbed by the controversy between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central.

The forum said this while reacting to the sexual harassment allegation Akpoti-Uduaghan leveled against Akpabio.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the group called on the Northern Caucus in the Senate to rally round Akpoti-Uduaghan “so that she gets a fair hearing and, ultimately, accorded treatment with all the deserved due respects that she is entitled to in the affairs of the Red Chamber.”

The ACF further called on the National Assembly to “always display exemplary behaviour, edifying comportment, display sensitivity, circumspection personal discipline and be above board in matters of ethics, decorum, moral rectitude and integrity, qualities that are sorely needed but which, very sadly, appear to be in deficit in the way the 10th Senate is being run.”

“Inevitably, many persons and groups have been out there in the public space with strong opinions on the matter. Even Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s husband has been forced to publicly comment on the matter and all such public interventions have the potential to bring into disrepute a body empowered to make laws for Nigeria.”

“As things now stand, in the eyes of the general public, the allegations in question portend definite negative implications for the national and international public image of the Red Chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly. While the imbroglio lasts, the interests of the people of Kogi Central are not being adequately represented in the 10th Senate.

“While perhaps far-fetched, ACF rues the development and hopes that it is not part of the thinly-veiled anti-Arewa agenda now pervading the Nigerian political process. It does seem that to date, only Senators from the North have been subjected to heavy sanctions, such as suspensions, in the 10th Senate.

“In the event, ACF wonders if the unfolding events constitute a pattern or are cruel coincidences at work! Putting it mildly, the public image of the leadership of the 10th Senate is now less than inspiring. ACF therefore joins concerned Nigerians in wishing that the saga be brought to an end soonest. An independent, open, transparent and thorough investigation, devoid of fear, favour or interference of any kind, from any quarters be conducted. This will be necessary to allow the Senate to return, as it should, to the serious and solemn duty of law making for Nigeria, at a period when citizens are being overwhelmed by dire existential living conditions on account of the impact of public policies on lives and livelihoods,” the statement read.