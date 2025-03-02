Natasha: ACF demands probe, says senate’s image under Akpabio less than inspiring

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) says it is highly disturbed by the controversy between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central.
The forum said this while reacting to the sexual harassment allegation Akpoti-Uduaghan leveled against Akpabio.
In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the group called on the Northern Caucus in the Senate to rally round Akpoti-Uduaghan “so that she gets a fair hearing and, ultimately, accorded treatment with all the deserved due respects that she is entitled to in the affairs of the Red Chamber.”
The ACF further called on the National Assembly to “always display exemplary behaviour, edifying comportment, display sensitivity, circumspection personal discipline and be above board in matters of ethics, decorum, moral rectitude and integrity, qualities that are sorely needed but which, very sadly, appear to be in deficit in the way the 10th Senate is being run.”
- Kenneth Okonkwo Meets Atiku After Dumping Peter Obi
- Hibiscus Export: Exploring Nigeria’s Billion Naira Crop
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.