NASS urged to pass road bill for national devt

The Nigerian Institution of Highway and Transportation Engineers (NIHTE) has called for renewed efforts to ensure the passage of the National Road Bill by the National Assembly, emphasising its importance for infrastructure and national development.
The newly inaugurated National Chairman of NIHTE, Engr. Francis Oriakhi, made the call yesterday in Abuja during his inauguration ceremony alongside the 6th National Executive Committee of the organisation.
Engr. Oriakhi stressed that passing the bill into law would enhance service delivery and ensure adherence to professional standards in highway and bridge construction across the country.
“My executives will continue to push for the passage of the Road Bill, which aims to establish a framework for the development, management, and maintenance of Nigeria’s road network for a better society,” he said.
- 7 killed in attacks on Borno community
- NIGERIA DAILY: How Kaduna Electricity Shutdown Will Impact Millions
Highlighting key provisions of the bill, Oriakhi explained that it proposes the creation of the Federal Road Authority to oversee federal roads’ management and maintenance.
The bill also introduces a new classification system for roads-categorising them into federal, state, and local roads-and establishes a Road Fund to provide dedicated funding for road maintenance and development.
He described the Road Bill as a crucial step toward addressing Nigeria’s road infrastructure challenges and promoting sustainable development.
As part of his administration’s agenda, Oriakhi pledged to focus on professional and career development by strengthening NIHTE’s affiliations with international bodies such as the International Road Federation and other reputable training organisations.
Delivering the keynote address, Engr. Sylvester Jijingi lamented challenges such as inadequate government funding for projects and excessive bureaucratic processes, which he said hinder engineering activities.
Similarly, Engr. Saidu Hassan, the immediate past NIHTE national chairman, advised the newly inaugurated executives to continue efforts toward improving road infrastructure development in the country.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.