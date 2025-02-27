NASS urged to pass road bill for national devt

The Nigerian Institution of Highway and Transportation Engineers (NIHTE) has called for renewed efforts to ensure the passage of the National Road Bill by the National Assembly, emphasising its importance for infrastructure and national development.

The newly inaugurated National Chairman of NIHTE, Engr. Francis Oriakhi, made the call yesterday in Abuja during his inauguration ceremony alongside the 6th National Executive Committee of the organisation.

Engr. Oriakhi stressed that passing the bill into law would enhance service delivery and ensure adherence to professional standards in highway and bridge construction across the country.

SPONSOR AD

“My executives will continue to push for the passage of the Road Bill, which aims to establish a framework for the development, management, and maintenance of Nigeria’s road network for a better society,” he said.

Highlighting key provisions of the bill, Oriakhi explained that it proposes the creation of the Federal Road Authority to oversee federal roads’ management and maintenance.

The bill also introduces a new classification system for roads-categorising them into federal, state, and local roads-and establishes a Road Fund to provide dedicated funding for road maintenance and development.

He described the Road Bill as a crucial step toward addressing Nigeria’s road infrastructure challenges and promoting sustainable development.

As part of his administration’s agenda, Oriakhi pledged to focus on professional and career development by strengthening NIHTE’s affiliations with international bodies such as the International Road Federation and other reputable training organisations.

Delivering the keynote address, Engr. Sylvester Jijingi lamented challenges such as inadequate government funding for projects and excessive bureaucratic processes, which he said hinder engineering activities.

Similarly, Engr. Saidu Hassan, the immediate past NIHTE national chairman, advised the newly inaugurated executives to continue efforts toward improving road infrastructure development in the country.