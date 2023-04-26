NASS leadership: Ex-lawmakers caution APC against zoning

A forum of former National Assembly members has cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against zoning of legislative positions alongside those of the executive…

The former lawmakers in a communique issued yesterday after a one-day sensitisation parley with some state assembly members-elect called on the leadership of various political parties, president and governors-elect not to interfere with the election of National Assembly principal officers.

The communiqué signed by Golu Timothy, a member of the 8th House of Representatives from Plateau State, said the election of principal officers should be based on merit and competence.