Politics

NASS leadership: Ex-lawmakers caution APC against zoning

A forum of former National Assembly members has cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against zoning of legislative positions alongside those of the executive…

National Assembly
A forum of former National Assembly members has cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against zoning of legislative positions alongside those of the executive arm of government.

The former lawmakers in a communique issued yesterday after a one-day sensitisation parley with some state assembly members-elect called on the leadership of various political parties, president and governors-elect not to interfere with the election of National Assembly principal officers.

The communiqué signed by Golu Timothy, a member of the 8th House of Representatives from Plateau State, said the election of principal officers should be based on merit and competence.

 

