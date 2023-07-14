‘NASS electoral tribunals underreported’

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has urged media practitioners to ensure a robust coverage of the ongoing National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting across…

The African Parliamentary Advocates and Reform Group (APARG) in collaboration with the Coalition of Parliamentary Advocates and Democracy Consolidation in Nigeria (COPADECON) made the call yesterday in Abuja.

The convener of the coalition, Amb. Chibuzo Okereke, at a media briefing decried the poor reportage on the National Assembly tribunals.

He said that the legislature which is the fulcrum of democracy is the closest arm of government to the people and the only arm that offers the largest direct representation of citizens.

According to him, in spite of the fundamental role the national and sub-national legislatures play in a democratic system as practiced in Nigeria, the interest of Nigerians in this all-important arm of government leaves much to be desired.

“We have once again, observed and are concerned about what again appears to be an untended suppression and low interest of the major media organisations in the proceedings of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunals.

“Whereas the various flagship platforms of major media organisations are daily saturated with the reportage of the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunals, little or no attention has been channeled toward the interesting and intriguing proceedings that have characterised the NAEPT.

“The fourth estate of the realm which is the media, is saddled with the responsibility of setting the agenda, enlightening the public, and obligation of accountability of government to the people has unfortunately not shown the required interest in the coverage of the proceedings of the tribunals,” he said.

Okereke said that about 50 percent out of the 469 seats in the National Assembly are being challenged at the various Tribunals across the country but little or no attention is given to the coverage.

