NASFAT’s Chief Missioner invited to Carter’s lying in state

The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Maroofdeen Abdul-Azeez Onike, has been honoured with an invitation to attend the lying in state of former US President Jimmy Carter.

NASFAT’s national public relations secretary, Alhaji Shamsideen Owolabi Oseni, in a statement noted that the “rare privilege” showed Imam Onike’s pivotal contributions to human rights advocacy, a cause that defined President Carter’s enduring legacy.

“President Carter, a global icon for peace and democracy, was celebrated for his tireless dedication to advancing human dignity. The Carter Family’s invitation extended to Imam Onike and his wife, Alhaja Sadiat Onike Abdul-Azeez, underscores their shared commitment to fostering societal progress and interfaith harmony. The recognition is a testament to NASFAT’s global impact under Imam Onike’s visionary leadership.

“The event is scheduled for January 8, 2025 at the US Capitol Rotunda. Imam Onike and other distinguished guests are expected to gather at the South Door by 11:00 am before proceeding to the solemn ceremony at noon. This prestigious opportunity further highlights NASFAT’s alignment with universal principles of justice and equity.

“NASFAT president, Alhaji Ayodeji AbdulWahid AbdulRauf, expressed profound appreciation to the Carter Family for recognising Imam Onike’s contributions. He congratulated the Chief Missioner and Alhaja Sadiat Onike for earning this significant honour, which reflects NASFAT’s dedication to humanity.

“Imam Onike’s invitation serves as a milestone for NASFAT, inspiring its members to deepen their commitment to global peace, tolerance and development,” the statement noted.