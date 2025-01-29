NASFAT, others urge tolerant approach to Sharia in S/West

The Nasrullahi-L-Fathi Society (NASFAT) and the Muslim Media Watch Group (MMWG) have called for a tolerant approach toward Sharia controversy in the South-West.

Daily Trust reports that there has been a controversy over the Sharia panels being established in some states of the South-West.

In Ekiti, Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe on Saturday ordered the dissolution of the panel while summoning the Chief Imam of Ado Ekiti, Shaykh Jamiu Kewulere.

Muslim leaders in the state had kicked against the dissolution, saying the panel was for arbitration and not a court.

Speaking at a press conference on NASFAT’s 30th anniversary, the society’s president, Alhaji AbdulRauf AbdulWahid, said NASFAT is proposing an arbitration centre for Muslims.

NASFAT President, flanked by the National missioner, Imam Abdul-Aziz Onike and members of the Executive Council, called for a tolerant approach to the controversy given the secular nature of the state.

He said, “Everybody talks about the Sharia court, one thing I want us to be very careful of is the fact that we are in a very secular state. NASFAT is already coming up with what we call an arbitration centre.”

MMWG, in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Dr Nasir Balogun, Deputy Coordinator (FCT) and Ustaz Mohammed Abdullahi Azare, described as misleading the statement credited to some non-Muslim leaders in Ekiti State.

MMWG said they were spreading unfounded rumours about the panel that it was constituted to cause trouble in the state.

It described the reaction as an act of religious intolerance and fanaticism.

The statement described Sharia as an instrument of peace evolved for mankind by Almighty Allah to secure the people, stressing that it has reduced crimes wherever it is practised.

On the statement credited to Gani Adams that Sharia could only operate in the North, the group said such utterance was based on ignorance.

It noted that similar panels in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states including other parts of the Southwest have resolved issues of family and personal matters without any problem.

Sharia courts can’t be constituted without legal backing – Ogun gov

Meanwhile, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said Sharia courts cannot be legally constituted by individuals or groups without legal backing.

The government was reacting to a notice announcing the launch of a Sharia court in the state.

According to the statement, Ogun State only recognises courts established through the legal framework of the Nigerian Constitution, adding that a Sharia court does not form part of the legal framework operating in the state.

“The Ogun State Government upholds and protects the rights of individuals to practice the religion of their choice, or to subscribe to no religion, and recognises the freedom of individuals to apply their faith in their personal and private matters.

“However, this freedom does not extend to the formation of unauthorized assemblies or institutions. No individual or group is legally permitted to constitute a court or present themselves to the public as a court without legal backing,” he said.

From Mumini Abdulkareem (Ilorin), Peter Moses & Adebayo Gbenga (Lagos)