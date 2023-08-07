NASFAT distributes N600m Zakat in 8 yrs

The NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat (NAZAS), an agency responsible for the collection and distribution of Zakat, has distributed over N600m to beneficiaries since…

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the agency, Alhaji Hafiz O. Bakare, stated this during its AGM held in Lagos where N103m was disbursed to beneficiaries for the year-end 2022.

The chairman stated that the agency had disbursed the amount in cash and kind to about 500,000 beneficiaries, adding that this has translated into “appreciable impact” on the lives of the less privileged in society.

He said the operational results of the agency showed that for two consecutive years, the agency attained an annual target of about N100 million in the collection of Zakat and Sadaqat.

He said, “With the continuous effort, consistent achievement and growth of the agency, we paddled through the tides of the challenges around our operating environment for the performance during the year under review, as we have successively crossed the N100m mark in our annual Zakat & Sadaqat collections for the second time in the history of the agency.”

The beneficiaries of the donations include Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), health support and outreach patients, disadvantaged students, empowerment beneficiaries, Train for Fund Scheme awardees, food and clothing recipients, etc.

President of NASFAT, Mr Niyi Yusuf, commended the directors and management of the agency for the achievements.

He also challenged the agency to attain a milestone of over N150m initially conceived by the BOT in a short time.

The items disbursed at the 1445AH Muharam AGM were sewing machines, freezers and grinding machines, among others.

Cash was also spent to cover scholarships, empowerment, health, debt relief and stipends for older people, etc.

At the event were the Chief Missioner of the society, Imam Morufu AbdulAzeez Onike; Chairman, Council of Elders, Alh. Saliu; Alh. Kamal Bolarinwa, Alh. Isiaq Ajibola, Chairman of NAZAS FCT; Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Adisa, Chairman of NAZAS Lagos Zone 1; and directors of NAZAS.

