NASFAT, Alternative Bank parley on N50m women empowerment fund

The leadership of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has entered a partnership with the management of Alternative Bank to foster economic growth and spiritual upliftment among its members.

Alhaji Shamsideen Owolabi Oseni, National Public Relations Secretary of NASFAT said this on Friday in a statement.

He said the collaboration underscores NASFAT’s unwavering commitment to societal welfare.

SPONSOR AD

“As part of the agreement, Alternative Bank has approved a N50m empowerment fund exclusively for NASFAT women in small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“This initiative is designed to strengthen women entrepreneurs, enhance their business capacities, and contribute to their financial independence.

“The partnership also includes plans to establish a state-of-the-art abattoir for the production of clean and hygienic meat. This project aligns with NASFAT’s mission to promote health-conscious and ethical business practices within the community,” Oseni said.

Alternative Bank CEO, Mr Hassan Yusuf, reaffirmed the institution’s dedication to supporting NASFAT’s goals.