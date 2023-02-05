NASENI’s institute, AMEDI, will revolutionise agriculture – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Institute (AMEDI) in Nasarawa State in an effort to revolutionise agriculture through local production of…

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Institute (AMEDI) in Nasarawa State in an effort to revolutionise agriculture through local production of machinery and equipment.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the institute, which was inaugurated in Lafia, was built by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), led by its executive vice chairman/chief executive, Prof Mohammed S. Haruna.

Speaking at the inauguration, the president said the establishment of the institute and others across the six geopolitical zones of the country was part of the ongoing effort by his administration to further revolutionise the agriculture sector.

He commended NASENI management and members of staff for meeting the January 2023 completion target.

He said the institute would transform the country into an agro-allied technology hub, while also boosting food production.

Kaduna, Kano top as NAHCON allots hajj seats

Youths’ involvement in politics and broadening of electoral choices

He said, “I want Nigerians to produce what they eat and eat what they produce and also keep enough for exports.”

Earlier, Professor Haruna said the entire structures – road network, workshops, laboratory, gate house and other facilities – were constructed within the span of five months.

He said the speedy delivery based on presidential directives was to fast-track the transition of Nigeria to a manufacturing knowledge-based economy.

“We are resolved at the NASENI to use the platforms of the AMEDI to modernise agribusiness in Nigeria and ensure sustainable scaling of agro-enterprises for new jobs and wealth creation,” he said.