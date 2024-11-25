NASENI urges states to embrace local innovation

The National Economic Council (NEC) has called on state governments to adopt technological solutions developed by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to accelerate Nigeria’s industrialisation.

A statement signed by NASENI Director of Information, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, said Vice President Kashim Shettima, who chaired the 146th NEC meeting, emphasised the importance of local innovation after a presentation by NASENI Executive Vice Chairman Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu.

Halilu outlined the agency’s strategic roadmap, focusing on key sectors like renewable energy, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, and digital technology.

“NASENI is seeking support from NEC to establish manufacturing industries in states, utilize local resources, streamline bureaucratic processes, and access public sector markets. The agency has already made significant strides, including developing electric vehicles, solar-powered solutions, and smart devices tailored to Nigerian needs,” he said.

He said the NEC meeting commended NASENI’s efforts and directed the agency to expand lithium battery factories and repair tractors nationwide.