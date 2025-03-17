NASENI Urges Nigerians to Prioritize Consumption of Made-in-Nigeria Products

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has called on Nigerians to embrace locally made products.

According to NASENI, there is a need to promote and brand Nigerian goods effectively to boost patronage and improve economic growth.

The agency also reaffirmed its commitment to advancing local manufacturing and driving innovation within Nigeria’s industrial sector.

SPONSOR AD

NASENI made this appeal at a Focus Group Meeting held in Awka, the capital of Anambra State.

During the meeting, key stakeholders—including government officials, industry leaders, local manufacturers, and technology innovators—convened to discuss strategies for strengthening Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and increasing the consumption of locally made products.

Dr. Oluwaseyi Akinyele Ogungbenro, the Director of Research and Development and head of the Research and Development Department, urged consumers to actively support Made-in-Nigeria products, while also calling on manufacturers to uphold high-quality standards.

Ogungbenro, who is also a member of NASENI’s management team, emphasized that as a leading federal government agency focused on research and development (R&D), NASENI is committed to implementing continuous solutions that will enhance economic growth through science and technology.

“NASENI is dedicated to research and development that addresses national challenges, creates wealth, generates business opportunities, and supports job creation. While we encourage everyone to patronize Made-in-Nigeria products, manufacturers must also ensure that their products meet top-quality standards. We all share the responsibility of promoting locally made goods with passion, as this is key to revitalizing Nigeria’s economy,” he stated.

Speaking about the challenges of power supply affecting local manufacturers, the Anambra State Commissioner for Industry, Mr. Christian Udechukwu, revealed that the state government had taken bold steps to improve the power supply.

“We are working tirelessly to address power supply issues in Anambra State, and we believe that Anambra can set a national example in power production, energy diversity, cost efficiency, and reliability. Our goal is to produce and supply power to industries at significantly lower rates than what is currently available,” he stated.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, also advocated for a law that mandates public officers to use only Made-in-Nigeria goods, including cars, office equipment, and other essential items.

He argued that such a policy would not only boost local industries but also strengthen Nigeria’s economy and enhance its global reputation.

Throughout the event, panelists from academia, government, and the private sector shared insights on critical issues such as policy support, financing, and market access for Made-in-Nigeria goods. Discussions emphasized the need for strategic collaboration between the government, private sector, and consumers to drive sustainable industrial growth and increase the adoption of locally manufactured products.

Panelists at the event included: Dr. Enemuo-Uzoezie Chuka (Department of Business Administration, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka),Ada Ikebuilo (Commercial Manager, Cutix Plc),Engr. Okafor Chukwunonso (Chairman, NIMechE, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Awka Branch),Engr. Meju Victor O. (Chairman, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria – COREN),Engr. MaryJane Oluchi Okoli (Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Awka Branch),Engr. Chito Onuzulike (State Manager, SMEDAN, Anambra State),Mrs. R.U. Egwuonwu (Overseeing Officer, NEDDI),Engr. Dr. Linus Icheke (Head of Department, Manufacturing Services, NEDDI),Engr. Wariboko Fidelis (Standards Organisation of Nigeria – SON)