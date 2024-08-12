NASENI launches app for CNG conversion

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Business
The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has launched a mobile application, MY-CNG App, for e-hailing taxis to convert their vehicles into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Speaking during the launch of the Presidential CNG Initiative’s (Pi-CNG) Conversion Incentive Programme for the rideshare sector, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, said the initiative is aimed at the sector, including Uber and Bolt drivers, by offering a 50 per cent discount to drivers.

Halilu, in a statement, emphasised the significance of Pi-CNG in Nigeria’s gas revolution, noting that the initiative has quickly become central to discussions on the nation’s energy future.

“A little over two months ago, we commissioned this all-in-one CNG facility in partnership with Portland and Dana Motors. This joint venture is part of NASENI’s vision to accelerate the delivery of market-ready products that reduce the cost of living, improve quality of life, and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“CNG is a cleaner, more affordable vehicle fuel, with the potential to reduce transportation costs by up to 70 per cent and deliver 40 per cent savings for car owners,” the EVC/CEO explained.

