Nasarawa youths shun hunger protest

Nasarawa Youths have, so far, shunned the planned nationwide protest across the 13 local government areas of the state.

Nigerians began a nationwide protest against hunger across the country on Thursday.

Our correspondent who went around Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital on Thursday to monitor the situation observed that Makurdi/Jos and Shandam roads leading to the government house, Lafia were deserted as security operatives were seen stationed at flash points to control any possible outbreak of law and order in the state.

Our correspondent also reports that in the Lafia metropolis people were seen going about their lawful businesses without any form of harassment.

Other areas visited by our correspondent in the Lafia local government area of the state included UAC, Kwandere, Makurdi roads, and Isa Mustapha Agwai 1 Polytechnic Lafia were deserted as youths, market men and women were seen peacefully going about their lawful businesses without any hindrance or molestation from security operatives in the state.

Our correspondent said the situation in Nasarawa state was generally peaceful across the 13 local government areas with no form of violence or sign of destruction of government properties.

However, some shops in the state were partially under lock and key for fear of being attacked.

The commissioner of police, Mr Umar Shehu-Nadada, was seen in a convoy going around the state capital alongside other security agencies to monitor the situation.