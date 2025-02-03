Nasarawa United’s relegation worries intact despite 2-0 win over Tornadoes

Nasarawa United failed to lift themselves out of the relegation zone despite the 2-0 win over regional rivals Niger Tornadoes in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 22 match played yesterday at the Lafia Township Stadium.

Still basking in the euphoria of last week’s 2-1 away victory at defending champions Enugu Rangers, Niger Tornadoes went into the North-Central Derby full of confidence but suffered an early setback when United’s leading goalscorer, Yusuf Anas, put the host ahead in the third minute from the spot.

Tornadoes fought hard to find an equaliser in the second half but it was the Super Eagles B striker who grabbed his brace in the 72nd minute to hand Nasarawa United the maximum points.

SPONSOR AD

Despite the convincing win, the ‘Solid miners’ are still third from bottom with a paltry 22 points from 22 matches and would drop lower if Lobi Stars secure victory over Enyimba in today’s match at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.

In the clash of ex-Super Eagles stars, Enmanuel Amuneke’s Heartland inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Finidi George’s Rivers United at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri to move to ninth on the table.

After a barren first half, defender Christian Molokwu put Heartland ahead in the 62nd minute before Joel Okoro sealed the ‘Millionaires’ victory with the second goal in the 74th minute.

At the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors heaped more misery on Akwa United after a 2-0 victory with Ijomo Antoine and Maxwell Kangeshima scoring a goal each in each half of the match.

In Kano, Pillars’ shared the spoils after settling for a goalless draw with Bayelsa United at the Sani Abacha Stadium just as visiting 3SC forced Plateau United to a1-1 draw at the New Jos Township Stadium.