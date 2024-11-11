Nasarawa to track killers of military officer, others

The Authority of Obi Local Government has pledged to hold accountable those responsible for the recent violence in Agyaragu, the headquarters of Jenkwe Development Area.

Chairman of the Local Government Council, Isa Sani, made the vow during his visit to the two police stations that were burned down in Agyaragu.

Daily Trust reports had on Sunday, November 3, 2024, it was reported that the misunderstanding that ensued between an army officer and the Nigeria Police officers in Agyaragu, following a motorcycle accident, led to the death of the army officer and scores of other civilians.

The Nigeria Police Divisional Headquarters in Jenkwe Development Area, along with other police stations and vehicles, were also destroyed during the fracas.

During his visit to the affected areas, the Chairman of the council, Sani, along with his deputy and members of the legislative arm, condemned the violence in its totality, noting that his administration would not tolerate actions that undermine the peace-building efforts of Governor Abdullahi Sule. He vowed that those involved would be arrested and prosecuted according to the law of the land.

He, however, urged the youth and residents of Obi LGA to refrain from taking the law into their hands and instead report issues to the appropriate authorities, encouraging the community to foster peaceful relationships.

While at the palace of the Zhe Migili, Dr Ayuba Agwadu-Audu, to show solidarity with the traditional institution of Jenkwe Development Area, the LGA boss announced that the local government would assist with medical bills and burial expenses for the injured and the deceased.

He further promised to provide temporary accommodation for the displaced police stations to help maintain peace and order in the locality.

Responding separately, the Zhe Migili, and the Zhe Musha, Joshua Kyari, expressed gratitude to the chairman for the measures taken, assuring him of their support to fish out perpetrators of the ugly incident.

Meantime, the chairman, accompanied by his deputy, visited the District Head of Duglu whose residence was destroyed by some angry youths from the community as a result chieftaincy dispute.

During the visit, the chairman urged community members to refrain from taking the law into their hands and assured them that proactive measures would be taken to address the situation.

In another development, the Security Council of Obi LGA has mapped out strategies to recover and safeguard the vandalised properties.

This came to forth during it meeting at the office of the Chairman of the LGC.

Addressing newsmen immediately after presiding over the meeting, the chairman, Sani, noted that after receiving brief from the heads of security agencies in the area, the council identified the root cause of the ugly incident, affirming that the council stressed the need for further investigation in order to bring to book the perpetrators.

The chairman, who expressed deep concern over the ugly incident, which according to him was a setback to Obi LGA and Nasarawa State in general, posited that, the council has also mapped out strategies to recover and safeguard the vandalised properties at the two police stations burned down.

He added that the council would collaborate with community leaders and engage local vigilantes in the area to ensure the safety of properties at police stations.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers of Obi LGA, the Osuko of Obi, Alhaji Aliyu Dangiwa Ogiri Orume, described the meeting as timely as solutions were preferred to ease the tension in the affected communities.

The royal father then called on people of the area to respect constituted authority and be patient with one another in their dealings for sustainable peace and harmony in the locality.