Nasarawa tertiary institutions to down tools over minimum wage

Academic and non-academic staff of higher institutions in Nasarawa State, under the aegis of Joint Unions of Nasarawa State Tertiary Institutions (JUNSTI), have concluded arrangements to embark on an indefinite strike over the non-implementation of N30,000 minimum wage consequential adjustment.

JUNSTI is also fighting for the implementation of their promotion arrears and the newly agreed N70,500 minimum wage.

The institutions involved are Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic Lafia, College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia, and the College of Education, Akwanga.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman of JUNTSI, Samson Kale-Gbande, and secretary, Paul Olotu, a copy seen by Daily Trust disclosed that the affected institutions are yet to enjoy all the increments announced by the government.

The statement read, “Arising from the emergency meeting of the Joint Unions of Nasarawa State Tertiary Institutions (JUNSTI), on February 4, 2025 the union has resolved to embark on a two-week warning strike commencing from 12:00 midnight on Sunday, 9th to Thursday, 27th February, 2025.

“The strike action became imperative owing to the inability of the state government to address the union’s demands as stated in its letter of ultimatum dated January 15, 2025 on critical pending issues.”