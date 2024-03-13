Nasarawa tech village model for PPP success – NASIDA MD

The Managing Director of Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), Ibrahim Abdullahi, has said the Nasarawa Technology Village is a testament to the power of…

The Managing Director of Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), Ibrahim Abdullahi, has said the Nasarawa Technology Village is a testament to the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors in driving sustainable development.

He disclosed this at the weekend, saying the project exemplifies the transformative impact of strategic partnerships.

The technology village is spearheaded by NASIDA.

While noting that infrastructure development plays a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape of nations, Abdullahi said it was in recognition of this that NASIDA embarked on a mission to engage the private sector in driving the state’s development agenda.

The Nasarawa Technology Village project, situated along the Abuja-Keffi Road corridor, was conceived as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation.

Through a competitive bidding process facilitated by NASIDA, ABS Blueprint Modern Shelter Consortium emerged as the preferred partner for a real estate development spanning 67 hectares in Aso Prada, Karu Local Government.

“With support from InfraCredit and other stakeholders, the project received a groundbreaking N12.5 billion guarantee line, paving the way for its expansion and sustainability.