Nasarawa SWAN honours cleric with tennis championship

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nasarawa State Chapter is organising a Table Tennis tournament to honour Archbishop Emmanuel Musa Jatau during the upcoming SWAN week.

Daily Trust reports that SWAN’s mark of honour is in recognition of the archbishop’s contributions to the development of sports across the 13 local government areas of the state.

Speaking during the courtesy call on the Bishop, Chairman of SWAN, Mr Smah George in Abuja explained that Archbishop Jatau who is the Founder of Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly, a church with headquarters in Abuja through a variety of empowerment initiatives, has made significant contributions to the development of youths and sports throughout the nation.

He revealed that the association will name one of its competitions at the forthcoming SWAN Week as “Archbishop Emmanuel Jatau Table Tennis Championship ”In acknowledgement of his contributions to the growth of sports and other youth development programmes across the nation.

He, however, affirmed that SWAN would continue to partner with government, organisations and individuals for the discovery of hidden talents among youths of the State.

He said, “We believe that if the government, organisations and other spirited individuals will invest in the sporting sector, issues of unemployment will be addressed in this country.

”We are organizing our SWAN week on the 26th of August, 2024 and have decided to name one of the sports after you, which is Table Tennis”, he said.