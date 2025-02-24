Nasarawa shuts down over 20 illegal health facilities

The Nasarawa State Ministry of Health has shut down more than 20 healthcare facilities for failing to meet the required operational standards.
Dr John Damina, the ministry’s permanent secretary, disclosed this during an inspection of health facilities in Karu, the headquarters of Karu Local Government Area.
The routine inspection, conducted across all 13 local government areas, aims to curb illegal medical practices and uphold healthcare standards in the state.
Speaking after the exercise, Dr Aguh emphasised the state government’s commitment to eliminating medical quackery.
He expressed concern over the alarming rate of illegal medical practices and warned that the government would not tolerate facilities operating outside regulatory guidelines.
“This closure is a critical step in reducing quackery and ensuring that healthcare services are delivered safely and effectively,” he said.
Dr Aguh further urged unregistered facilities to complete their registration to avoid sanctions.
