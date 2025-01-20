Nasarawa poly expels 100 students for exam malpractices

The management of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa State has expelled 100 students for alleged involvement in examination malpractices during the 2023/2024 academic session.

This was disclosed by the Acting Rector, Dr. Hauwa Muhammad, during the 41st matriculation ceremony for approximately 15,000 newly admitted students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The event took place over the weekend in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

The matriculated students were enrolled in National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), and Part-Time programmes.

Dr. Muhammad cautioned the new students to avoid examination malpractices, warning them of similar consequences faced by the expelled students.

The acting rector also urged them to steer clear of social vices, including drug abuse, indecent dressing, and cultism, and to foster peaceful coexistence.