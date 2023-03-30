Nasarawa PDP, INEC bicker over plans to destroy election evidence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has raised alarm over alleged plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to destroy documents which…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has raised alarm over alleged plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to destroy documents which could assist the party’s governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, get victory at the election tribunal.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Secretary of the PDP, Adamu Ninga yesterday.

Part of the statement reads: “The INEC, Nasarawa State office, yesterday refused to obey the court order directing them to allow the legal team of the PDP to inspect the documents/reports of the March 18, governorship election in the state.

“Even more disturbing is the alleged threat by the Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, Usman Wase, to destroy the documents/reports in order to hide the evidence of the massive rigging that took place at Gayam and Chiroma wards in Lafia Local Government Area and in Tunga in Awe LGA.

“Wase reportedly directed that no document on the election should be released to our lawyers despite the court order and our official request for the documents.

“The PDP wishes to alert the public that Wase is working to frustrate the PDP’s legal team and to tamper with election documents to hide the rigging that took place in Lafia and Awe LGAs.

“The PDP calls on the INEC chairman to direct the Lafia office to respect the order of the court and to immediately release the certified true copies and allow our legal team to inspect the election materials.”

Reacting, Mr Wase described the allegation as baseless and false, saying it was an attempt to tarnish his image and integrity.

He said, “The law stipulates that once you apply for a document, it takes up to one week before you can have access to it. But the PDP applied for the document last week Thursday, and we are processing their application to meet up with the seven-day period which the law allows for such application.

“It is the right of every political party to apply to INEC for certified true copies of documents used for elections, and such materials should be provided within that specified period of time.”