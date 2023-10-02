Nasarawa: PDP Guber candidate reacts to tribunal victory

The David Ombugadu Campaign Organisation has hailed the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa…

The David Ombugadu Campaign Organisation has hailed the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state.

Daily Trust reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Sule winner of the March 18 election.

Following the declaration, Ombugadu had headed to the tribunal to challenge his opponent’s victory.

Delivering the judgment virtually on Monday, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, declared Emmanuel Ombugadu of the PDP as the lawfully elected governor of Nasarawa.

In a statement, Mike Omeri, director media and publicity, David Umbugadu Campaign Organisation, said :”The ruling of the Tribunal highlights the tenacity of the resolve of a broad spectrum of the people of Nasarawa State to seek and secure justice from the pretenders who usurped our electoral mandate and appropriated it to themselves.

“What the people of Nasarawa State have demonstrated will further strengthen our democracy and the importance of upholding the principles of justice and accountability in our electoral process. We hail the tribunal for its diligent and impartial consideration of the evidence presented, leading to this historic and landmark decision.

“We wish to express our profound appreciation to the teeming supporters and well-wishers of Dr. David Ombugadu who stood by him with unwavering loyalty and determination. Your faith in the democratic process and your commitment to our cause have been the driving force behind this victory.”

