Nasarawa LG chair warns staff against absenteeism, indiscipline

The chairman of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area (LGA), Mr Iliya Ibn-Aliyu, has warned members of staff against absenteeism and indiscipline.

Mr Usman Isa Adagazu, the Council Information Officer, said in a statement that the chairman gave the warning while inspecting infrastructures at the council secretariat on Tuesday in Nasarawa Eggon.

Ibn-Aliyu, who expressed concerns about the state of infrastructure at the secretariat, described staff absenteeism and indiscipline as sabotage.

SPONSOR AD

He described the state of the secretariat as unacceptable, a reflection of deliberate neglect. (NAN)