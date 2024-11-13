✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Nasarawa LG chair warns staff against absenteeism, indiscipline

Map of Nasarawa State
The chairman of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area (LGA), Mr Iliya Ibn-Aliyu, has warned members of staff against absenteeism and indiscipline.

Mr Usman Isa Adagazu, the Council Information Officer, said in a statement that the chairman gave the warning while inspecting infrastructures at the council secretariat on Tuesday in Nasarawa Eggon.

Ibn-Aliyu, who expressed concerns about the state of infrastructure at the secretariat, described staff absenteeism and indiscipline as sabotage.

He described the state of the secretariat as unacceptable, a reflection of deliberate neglect. (NAN)

 

