Nasarawa hospital gives 2-week ultimatum for 9 unclaimed corpses 

Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State, has issued a two-week ultimatum for the claiming of nine corpses left in its mortuary or be left with the option of a mass burial.

This is contained in a statement signed by Miss Esther Bature, Public Relations Officer of the medical centre on Friday.

The statement read in part, “The decision by the management of the medical centre to issue the deadline is due to the fact that some of the corpse were brought in 2021 and others in 2022, thereby exceeding the time limit of 6 months permitted by law.”

She urged members of the public who lost their loved ones during the stated period to visit the hospital’s morgue for possible identification and claim.

She, however, reiterated that upon expiration of the two weeks’ deadline starting from Friday, September 22, 2023, the medical centre would be left with no option but to give the nine corpses a mass burial.

