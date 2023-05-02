Nasarawa: Gunmen kidnap former NULGE chairman, demand N2 million ransom

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a former chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), in Nasarawa State, Mr. Ismaila Konga and killed a…

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a former chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), in Nasarawa State, Mr. Ismaila Konga and killed a Hilux driver who ran into the kidnappers in the state.

Daily Trust, learnt that the ugly incident occurred on Monday evening at about 7 pm. Our correspondent gathered that Mr Konga, was kidnapped alongside two others while on his way from Akwanga town, the headquarters of Akwanga local government to his country home Andaha, where he stays with his family.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity informed our correspondent that the kidnappers mounted a roadblock on the Akwanga-Jos Federal Highway, between Ningo village and Andaha, where they got their victims.

His words, “They mounted roadblock and opened fire on travellers, then our brother ran into them and they whisked him away alongside Mallam Sule Coach, who is working with Primary Health Care Department, one other person and killed a Hilux driver who also ran into them.”

“The kidnappers had contacted us (family) around 4 am today (Tuesday) and gave our brother a phone to speak with us. He was trying to tell us that they are demanding for 2 million naira, but we overheard his abductors at the background saying, they will not collect 2 million naira,” the family source added.

Our correspondent also learnt that Alhaji Ismaila Konga, popularly as (Koolans), is currently the Director of Budget and Planning in the Nasarawa Eggon local government area of the state.

“Andaha town, just 20 kilometres away from Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga local government area, is one of the suburbs that has become kidnappers’ den in recent times,” the source concluded.

When contacted to confirm the ugly development, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Ranham Nansel, said, “I don’t have these details, I will revert immediately when I get it.”