Nasarawa gov presents N382.57bn 2025 Budget

Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule yesterday presented the 2025 budget of N382. 57 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Governor Sule said the budget comprises N222.60bn (58.18 percent) for capital expenditure and N159.97bn (41.82 percent) for recurrent expenditure.

Breakdown of the budget showed that Education, Science & ICT topped with N78.16bn; Infrastructure N71.70bn; Governance, Security & General Administration N50. 75bn; Health N36.20bn; Agriculture & Water Resources N36.07bn and Environment N27.02 bn.

The sectoral allocation of the budget showed that the Administrative Sector got N80.14bn; Economic Sector N139.84bn; Law and Justice Sector N10.61bn and Social Sector N151.97bn.

Sule, while appreciating the Speaker and members of the House, urged them to give the appropriation bill a speedy consideration and passage.

Receiving the budget, the Speaker of the House, Danladi Jatau, assured of speedy passage of the budget.