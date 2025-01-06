Nasarawa gov inaugurates committee to probe irregularities in teachers’ recruitment

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has inaugurated a four-man committee to investigate the recent recruitment of teachers by the Nasarawa State Teachers’ Service Commission (NSTSC), across the 13 local government areas of the state.

Governor Sule inaugurated the committee at a ceremony held at the Government House, Lafia, the state capital.

The governor charged the committee to live above board and to discharge its responsibilities diligently without fear or favour and to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He described as worrisome revelations that officials of the government handling the recruitment went overboard to recruit far beyond the number of teachers already approved, leading to the immediate suspension of the chairman and members of the NSTSC.

“This situation is worrisome and capable of denting the image of the government and indeed of the state, if nothing is done to ensure accountability, transparency and due diligence in the conduct of government business.

“It is for this reason that it becomes absolutely necessary to constitute this all-important committee to investigate the matter in order to ascertain the claim,” he said.