Nasarawa gov disagrees as CLO seeks visa ban

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has written 11 countries to impose strict sanctions and visa ban on the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule.

They also sought a visa ban on the INEC Returning Officer for Nasarawa State, Professor Ishaya Tanko, for allegedly manipulating the March 18 governorship elections in the state.

The president of the CLO, Igho Akeregha, and its Executive Director, Ibuchukwu Ezike, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The CLO leaders said they had sent petitions to the governments of the United States of America, the UK, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, China, Saudi Arabia, Australia, South Africa and the European Union through their respective embassies in Nigeria.

They accused the governor of making statements capable of undermining the sanctity and independence of the judiciary and threatening the unity of the country after the election petitions tribunal nullified his election and declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

However, the governor through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, refuted the allegations and accused the PDP of rigging the March 18 election in the state.

He said, “Governor Abdullahi Sule hasn’t committed any offence to warrant banning him from travelling outside of the country as demanded by the CLO.

“This is highly condemnable and laughable; such allegations are baseless. Such groups are window dressers working with PDP to authenticate the fraud being perpetrated by the party during the general elections.”

