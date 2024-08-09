Nasarawa: Death toll from suspected food poisoning rises to 6

The death toll from a mysterious illness that claimed the lives of five children on Tuesday in Gidinye community, Obi LGA of Nasarawa State, has…

The death toll from a mysterious illness that claimed the lives of five children on Tuesday in Gidinye community, Obi LGA of Nasarawa State, has risen to six. All six victims belong to the same maternal grandmother.

The deaths have sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about food safety and public health.

The children who died were identified as Saraya Kpana Ezekiel, Godiya Kawoh Ezekiel, 6, and Lydia Isah Ezekiel, 22, from the Ezekiel family.

The other victims were Unity Patrick Baba, 7, Ramatu Baba, 5, and Rejoice Friday, 6, from the Baba family.

According to Mr Samuel Akala, Publicity Secretary of the Mighili Youth Association, the children had gone to their farm near Keana LGA with their parents when they suddenly fell ill.

He said the symptoms included stomach ache, vomiting, purging, and difficulty breathing, noting that despite being rushed home, the children succumbed to the illness within a short period.

Akala urged the Nasarawa State Government and relevant authorities to investigate the situation urgently to prevent further deaths.

Archbishop Professor Emmanuel Musa Jatau, a prominent figure from Gidinye community, confirmed the death of the sixth child and appealed to the state government to deploy resources to determine the cause of the deaths.

The state’s epidemiologist, Dr Grace Tsakpa, confirmed that healthcare workers had been sent to the community to collect samples from surviving family members.

While the cause of death has not been officially determined, Dr Tsakpa suggested that food poisoning might be the culprit, as the symptoms appeared immediately after the victims ate a meal in the farm.