Nasarawa assembly crisis: Stakeholders protest in Abuja, demand CP’s removal

Concerned Nasarawa Stakeholders Forum yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the premises of the Force Headquarters in Abuja, over the state assembly crisis. They were…

Concerned Nasarawa Stakeholders Forum yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the premises of the Force Headquarters in Abuja, over the state assembly crisis.

They were carrying placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Governor Sule, don’t set the state on fire’ ‘Nasarawa assembly must be freed from bondage’, ‘Police cannot be partisan’, ‘Assembly elections outside assembly complex is illegal’, among others.

Speaking to newsmen during the protest, the convener of the forum, David Manga, called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to call the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba to order and possibly redeploy him over alleged partisanship in the state.

Daily Trust had reported how the crisis engulfed the state’s assembly with the emergence of two speakers – Daniel Ogah Ogazi, representing Kokona East constituency and Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, a former speaker in the assembly.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...