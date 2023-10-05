Nasarawa APC rejects majority judgment, backs governor’s decision to appeal

The Nasarawa State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday rejected the majority judgment of the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal that sacked the election…

The Nasarawa State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday rejected the majority judgment of the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal that sacked the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule and declared Mr. David Ubugadu winner of the election conducted in the state.

Mr. Aliyu Bello, APC Chairman in the state at a press conference in Lafia, the state capital, explained that the party categorically rejects the split judgment.

Daily Trust reports that the tribunal had on Monday, October 2, 2023 in a various judgement where Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, Chairman of the tribunal and Justice Chiemelie Onaga, declared Mr. David Ombugadu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the soul winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Our correspondent reports that the only dissenting judgment was delivered by Justice Ibrahim Mashi, who dismissed the petition filed by the PDP and its governorship candidate, Mr. David Ubugadu for lacking in merit and upheld the declaration of Governor Sule by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, the party was aligning itself with the dissenting judgment and described it as firmly rooted in law, facts and logic.

He, however, maintained that the party was strongly behind the decision of the governor to test the judgment at the court of appeal.

The APC Chairman called on the party loyalists to remain calm, patience and await further action to reclaim their mandate, urging them to support the party.

The party leadership further admonished the governor Sule not to be discouraged and distracted, saying he should remain focused and preoccupy himself with the task of providing good governance to the citizens of the state.

