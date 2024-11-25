NAPTIP to establish FCT command centre for SGBV cases

Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Binta Adamu Bello, has unveiled plans to establish a command centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to address all forms of violence against persons, particularly sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Represented by the Director of Research and Development, Josiah Emerole, the DG made the announcement during the 2024 Stakeholders’ Coordination Meeting on the implementation of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015, and related laws.

The DG stressed that setting up the centre would highlight the agency’s strong dedication to ending the social menace.

“The establishment of the command will enhance quicker responses to SGBV cases, improve coordination among stakeholders, provide specialised support services for survivors, and strengthen the investigation and prosecution of these cases.”

“We also believe that this command will serve as a model for other states and bolster our collective efforts to eradicate SGBV within the FCT.

“The agency is dedicated to collaborating with all states, the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, and CSOs to implement these laws, fostering better coordination and teamwork for effective results.”

The Director, Violence Against Persons Prohibition Department, NAPTIP, Tolu Odugbesan, highlighted the critical role of the proposed command centre, noting its potential to fast-track SGBV cases and support the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Bwari, currently the only such centre in the FCT.

She said, “This year, we have recorded over 728 cases of sexual and gender-based violence, rescued 353 victims (44 male and 309 female), and secured 11 convictions. With the establishment of the command centre, we aim to see these figures reduce drastically.”

Representing the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Tabitha Bako, urged stakeholders to ensure the meeting produces tangible results, particularly in strengthening existing laws and encouraging other states to adopt the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP).