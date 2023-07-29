NAPTIP sensitises persons with disability on new trend of human trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)has sensitised persons with disabilities on the new trend of human trafficking and exploitation in…

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)has sensitised persons with disabilities on the new trend of human trafficking and exploitation in Edo state.

Speaking during the event as part of activity to mark the human trafficking day in Benin, NAPTIP Commander, Benin Zonal Office Bar. Nduka Nwawenene, said the sensitization became necessary as persons living with disability have also become victim of human trafficking.

“There have been silent recruitment and exploitation of persons with disabilities, so with this enlightenment, it is an avenue to bring them into NAPTIP effort to end human trafficking”

He said the programme was designed to educate them on human trafficking and organ harvest which is now the new trend of human trafficking.

“The nexus between people with disability, human trafficking and violence against persons necessitated the disability inclusion policy by NAPTIP directed general Fatima Waziri-Azi”

“Everyone can be a victim whether disable and able due to the new trend and as such we have to being every one on board”

He said NAPTIP has policy of inclusiveness hence persons with disability are involved in this year’s human trafficking day with the theme “reach every victim of human trafficking, leave no one behind’.

He said between January 2022 and now, the agency has secured the conviction of 124 traffickers across the country.

On her part, the Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons Living with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Ann Obehi Ojugo, said the sensitization is timely as they have discovered that persons with disability are now being trafficked, especially the deaf and dumb.

She said most of its member, especially the deaf cluster due to lack of information and awareness have fall into victim of human trafficking and exploitation.

“But with this training they are fully equipped and would not be deceived into trafficking and the call is also becoming whistle blower when such incidence is going on in their areas” she said

Daily Trust reports that the event is supported by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), International Organisation for Migration among others.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...