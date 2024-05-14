NAPTIP, ICMPD engage stakeholders on anti-trafficking project in Edo Schools

The National Agency for the Prohibition Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) has engaged stakeholders in…

The National Agency for the Prohibition Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) has engaged stakeholders in Edo on the implementation of the Schools Anti- Trafficking Education and Advocacy Project (STEAP) in the state.

Daily Trust reports that STEAP project, which is being funded by the kingdom of Netherland, is a collaborative effort between NAPTIP and ICMPD.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ workshop for the validation of the baseline assessment report on human trafficking in Edo, NAPTIP Director General, Dr Fatima Wazir-Azi, said collaborative efforts was needed in the implementation of the project.

Represented by the agency’s Director of Intelligence, Research and Programme Development, Mr Josiah Emerole, she said the STEAP project would be implemented in Edo, Delta, Benue, Enugu and Ogun state and aimed at ending human trafficking in the country.

According to her, the essence of STEAP was to deepen the fight against human trafficking and catch the students young at the school level.

“The assessment was for us to understand the knowledge base of the schools, students, teachers and the people within the communities, officials of the government involved in the fight against human trafficking and other strata of the society playing one role or the other in human trafficking”.

She noted that the fight against human trafficking is a fight for all and not NAPTIP alone because the lives of young people and future leaders of this country are involved

Also speaking, Head of West Africa Region, ICMPD, Mojisola Sodeinde, represented by Rhoda Dia-Johnson, STEAP Manager, said with over 75 percent of trafficking victims in West Africa being minors, the STEAP project was crucial in schools.

She said ICMPD promotes innovative, comprehensive and sustainable migration policies, harmonizes and makes migration management more efficient, and functions as a service exchange mechanism for governments and organizations through research, capacity building and migration dialogues.

She explained that the baseline assessment report was being validated to serve as a blueprint that would guide strategies and actions in combating human trafficking in the coming years.

“It reflects the real and pressing needs of our communities, and its validation is crucial for ensuring our interventions are appropriately targeted and effectively implemented.

On his part , Mr Oluwole Uzzi, state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said that the STEAP initiative would help students to recognise the signs of trafficking, protect themselves as well as report suspicious activity.

Represented by Mrs Aikefe Aigbavboa, Permanent Secretary, Edo Ministry of Justice, Uzzi said schools should be sanctuaries of safety and learning not breeding grounds for exploitation and social vices.

On her part, Edo Commissioner for Education, Dr Joan Oviawe, represented by Mrs Ero Ugiagbe, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said STEAP initiative would strengthen the state government’s anti-human trafficking activities.

While assuring of the ministry’s active support in the implementation of the project, she expressed optimism that it would achieve its aim of reducing trafficking in persons, especially minors in the state.