NAPTIP campaigns against election violence

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has begun its campaign against election violence. NAPTIP Director-General, Fatima Waziri-Azi, told reporters in Abuja…

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has begun its campaign against election violence.

NAPTIP Director-General, Fatima Waziri-Azi, told reporters in Abuja yesterday that attacks on INEC facilities and violence at campaign rallies had made it necessary for NAPTIP to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to implement sections of the VAPP Act relating to political violence.

Trafficking: Navy college hands over 18 girls to NAPTIP in Kano

Naira crisis: We’re not postponing elections – INEC

She said NAPTIP would mobilize its personnel to enforce the relevant sections of the VAPP Act during the upcoming elections.

She also stated that trained personnel of the agency would be deployed in various polling units to monitor and ensure a peaceful exercise.