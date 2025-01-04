NAPTIP arrests wanted trafficker at Abuja airport

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has arrested one Uadiale Christiana Jacob, also known as Christy Gold, a key member of an international human trafficking syndicate.

Gold was arrested on December 31, 2024, at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, upon her return from Dubai for the New Year celebrations.

According to the agency, she had been on the run for over five years, evading justice after violating her bail conditions and fleeing to the UAE as she had been convicted in absentia for trafficking in underage Nigerian girls for forced prostitution in Dubai.

Her arrest came after years of collaboration between NAPTIP, NIS, Interpol and the UAE police.

Speaking on the arrest, NAPTIP’s Director General, Binta Adamu Bello, commended the efforts of the NIS and other intelligence agencies, emphasizing the importance of inter-agency collaboration.

“This is a clear message to the rest of the criminal gang: you can hide for a while, but you can never hide forever.

“We are more determined than ever to protect Nigerians from trafficking and exploitation,” she added.