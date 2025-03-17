Napoli squander chance to go top with draw at Venezia

Napoli wasted a chance to provisionally reclaim top spot in the Serie A standings for the first time since February when they were held to a 0-0 draw at second-from-bottom Venezia on Sunday.
Napoli remained in second place with 61 points from 29 matches – level with leaders Inter Milan and three points ahead of third-placed Atalanta, who face each other later on Sunday.
Asked how important the result of Atalanta and Inter’s meeting would be for Napoli’s title hopes, manager Antonio Conte told DAZN: “To us it changes nothing, we have to look at ourselves and give everything as we did today.”
