NAOWA trains 115 widows, others in Sokoto

The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) has trained 115 women, including widows of fallen heroes in different skills and trades in Sokoto State.

This was disclosed by the zonal coordinator, Mrs Anne Omori Tawasimi during the unveiling of the remodelled NAOWA Vocational Centre at Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

According to her, the centre, prior to its renovation, was not conducive to training.

“I took over a dilapidated structure which was not conducive for training when I came on board.

“The centre is now equipped to provide training in various vocational skills such as tailoring, catering, leather works among others with a view to equipping our women and girls with practical knowledge to enhance their livelihoods,” she said

In her remarks, Mrs Meg Indidi Ajose, the wife of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, highlighted the significance of the initiative, urging youths and women to embrace skill acquisition.

“With the scarcity of white-collar jobs, it is essential for youths and women to equip themselves with vocational skills,” Mrs Ajose emphasised.

“This centre is not just for those in the barracks but is open to the larger Sokoto metropolis. I encourage everyone to make full use of this opportunity.”

She also advised trainees to utilise the provided resources and knowledge responsibly, ensuring their skills translate into sustainable income-generating activities.