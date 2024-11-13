Namadi Sambo, Obi of Onitsha, Madakin Zazzau to attend ABU alumni award night

The upcoming alumni lecture, dinner, and award night of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) will feature distinguished attendees, including former Vice President Namadi Sambo, the Madakin Zazzau Munir Jafaru, and the Chancellor of the university, Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe.

The National President of the Alumni Association, Ahmadu Bello University Worldwide, Adamu Mamman Kontagora, announced that the event will celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions to ABU and Nigeria.

Kontagora stated that former Vice President Sambo will chair the occasion, with Jafaru as the guest speaker, and the Obi of Onitsha as the royal father of the day.

He spoke during a courtesy visit to Media Trust Ltd in Abuja on Tuesday, alongside Deputy President Sam Agbi and Public Relations Officer Madina Azaki, where they sought media support for the event.

He said the event will present 14 categories of award recognising excellence across various fields.

Kontagora further said the association plans to undertake a major project at ABU as a form of “payback” to the institution. This initiative, in consultation with university management, focuses on the establishment of the Ahmadu Bello University Centre for Reproductive Medicine, a first-of-its-kind facility in northern Nigeria, which is expected to serve patients across the nation.

He said the centre aims to support the estimated 150 infertility patients seen weekly at ABU’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, many of whom require Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART).

The CEO of Media Trust, Ahmed Shekarau, said the company is open to partnerships and offered to be the official media partner for the 2024 edition of the dinner and award night.

He said the company would provide the needed media coverage and support that they required.