NALDA, Refugee commission to create farm settlements for IDPs

The National Agricultural Land and Development Agency (NALDA) in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, has announced plans to set up farm settlements for internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Nigeria.

During the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), NALDA’s Executive Secretary and CEO, Cornelius Adebayo, described the partnership as a significant step in tackling the challenges faced by IDPs.

The project aims to improve their living conditions and provide them with skills and resources to practice sustainable farming.

He stated, “This MoU is not just a legal document. It shows our commitment to solving the problems of refugees, migrants, and IDPs. These people are not just numbers or news stories; they are individuals with dreams and potential.

“This project will turn challenges into opportunities by transforming unused land into productive farms. It will reduce dependency, promote prosperity, and integrate refugees, migrants, and IDPs into the agricultural value chain. They will contribute to food security while achieving financial independence.”

Hon. Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, the Federal Commissioner, praised the partnership, noting that it marked the end of simply distributing aid and starter packs to IDPs.

He said, “The Renewed Hope Restoration Project (REHORP) will create cluster farms for IDPs as part of our strategy to ensure economic stability, reduce poverty, and restore livelihoods.

“This initiative addresses the needs of millions of displaced men, women, and children affected by banditry, Boko Haram insurgency, and farmer-herder clashes. It will help them rebuild their lives and contribute to Nigeria’s development.”