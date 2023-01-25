Najatu was a mole, sacked for incompetence – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday said the former Director of Civil Society Organisations of the APC Presidential…

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday said the former Director of Civil Society Organisations of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hajiya Najatu Muhammad, was a mole in the party.

Najatu had, in a letter dated January 19, 2023, withdrawn her membership of the party and resigned from her position in the campaign council, saying she would no longer support the APC’s presidential candidate, Tinubu.

She was later granted an interview where she said Tinubu, whom she accused of suffering dementia, was so ill that he could barely hold a cup of tea.

Mahmud Jega, Adviser, Public Affairs, Tinubu Media Office, in a statement on Tuesday said Najatu was sacked “for incompetence, quarrelsomeness and after being uncovered to be a mole planted in our winning campaign in order to leak sensitive information to our desperate opponents.”

The statement said, “Although she deceived the gullible public by claiming that she resigned, her sack letter with ignominy from the campaign and the party had just arrived at her desk.”