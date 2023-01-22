Najatu Muhammad visits Atiku after dumping Tinubu

Najatu Muhammad, a former lead campaigner of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), visited former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu’s Peoples…

Najatu Muhammad, a former lead campaigner of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), visited former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, hours after resigning from the ruling party.

There are indications that she visited Atiku at his Abuja residence but Daily Trust could not verify this as of press time.

Dino Melaye, a spokesman of Atiku’s campaign, was among those who received Muhammad at the residence of the former vice-president.

It is not clear if the visit is an endorsement of Atiku as she has not made the discussion at the meeting public.

Rise up against arrest of Aisha Buhari’s critic, Najatu Mohammed charges Nigerians

Najatu Muhammad, Tinubu lead campaigner, dumps APC

The former director, Civil Society of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, had told Daily Trust that she would be meeting with the presidential candidates of the leading opposition parties before taking a decision on who to support.

The former director, who hails from Kano Municipal Local Government Area, had said she decided to stop supporting Tinubu because he “hardly thinks straight.”

“Yes, I am no longer supporting him (Tinubu); that is why I left the party. A lot has changed. He can hardly think straight. I am very sure of that. You can see his clips.

“I have transcended religious, tribal or regional sentiments, so I can’t afford to look at things with that narrow premise. I think it is not only irresponsible, it is criminal because we have succeeded in dividing this country for selfish reasons. We can’t continue like that. We need to move our country forward. That is my reason. I have nothing personal against anyone,” she had said.

In a letter dated January 19, 2023 and addressed to the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and seen by Daily Trust, the former director of APC campaign stated she left because of recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space.