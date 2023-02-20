Naira Scarcity: Rioters invade Ogun LG secretariat, cart away mace

Riotous protesters, on Monday, invaded Sagamu Local Government secretariat in Ogun State, and carted away with the mace of the council’s legislative house. Daily Trust…

Riotous protesters, on Monday, invaded Sagamu Local Government secretariat in Ogun State, and carted away with the mace of the council’s legislative house.

Daily Trust had reported how violent protest rocked Sagamu, earlier Monday as angry youths burnt down some banks in the town.

The protest attributed to the naira scarcity had begun in front of the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, with some youths barricading roads and setting bonfire.

Two commercial banks’ branches – Keystone and Union – were set ablaze in the town.

But a youth leader in the town, Kayode Segun-Okeowo, described the act as a “motivated destruction and not a protest.”

“This is not a protest. I’m a comrade and understand the ABC of protest. It’s motivated to cause destruction.

“Those behind this must stop,” he told Daily Trust in a telephone interview.

Our correspondent authoritatively gathered that the riotous protesters later advanced to the council secretariat, invaded offices and carted away with the mace.

Some of pictures made available to our correspondent showed how the rioters shattered windows and broken doors at the secretariat.

The Council Chairman, Afolabi Odulate confirmed the development to our office in the telephone interview.

“Yes, they did invade the secretariat. No one was attacked. We had moved workers away before they arrived here.

“They stole the mace. Yes, they did, ” Odulate said.

He, however, said normalcy had returned as police and soldiers have taken the community.

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that at least 27 suspects have been arrested in connection with the riot.

“The riots have been brought under control in the greater parts of Sagamu., including the Sagamu- Ijebu Ode Express Road.

“Currently, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ogun State, CP Frank Mba, is personally leading a combined team of policemen and soldiers to tackle the rioters on Bank Road in the centre of Sagamu,” Oyeyemi said in a terse statement.