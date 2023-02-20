Naira scarcity: I’m suffering, my family can’t cook – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said the cash crunch occasioned by the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is taking a…

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said the cash crunch occasioned by the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is taking a toll om him.

In an interview on Channels Television’s election programme, The 2023 Verdict, Orji claimed that recently, his family could not get enough money to cook.

“You can see the policy is right but I don’t keep money in my house. I am suffering,” he said.

“The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day. It is a problem to me and to everybody.”

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been at loggerheads with President Muhammadu Buhari over the policy.

They had filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court. While the court restrained the CBN from effecting deadline of the old naira notes, Buhari declared that N500 and N1000 notes were no longer legal tender.

He only asked the apex bank to make N200 notes circulate until the eve of the March 11 governorship election.

Reacting to this, Kalu asked the president to obey the Supreme Court’s order.

“This is why if I am in the position of the Mr President as I have told you before, I will listen to the Supreme Court judgement. The Supreme Court to me, whether they are right or wrong, Mr President should obey the law and ask his Attorney General to put a review to the Supreme Court.”

Kalu, who currently represents Abia North at the National Assembly, also spoke on the chances of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the APC in the election.

He said Tinubu is well liked by the North and is from the South-West and is going to get votes in the South East.

“My governor here, Okezie Ikepazu, will also support Tinubu. My senatorial district is going to give Tinubu the vote. The puncher to give the 34, 35 percent to be on the ballot,” he said.