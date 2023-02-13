Naira Scarcity: Emefiele is the most controversial CBN Gov in History – Ex-Minister

By Tosin Tope, Akure Dayo Adeyeye, National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Tinubu (SWAGA), on Monday, tackled Godwin Emefiele, whom he described…

By Tosin Tope, Akure

Dayo Adeyeye, National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Tinubu (SWAGA), on Monday, tackled Godwin Emefiele, whom he described as the “most controversial CBN governor” in the history of the country.

This comes amid a scarcity of the newly redesigned naira notes and the rejection of the old currencies by many commercial banks and financial institutions in some parts of the country.

Speaking in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Monday, the former Minister of State for Works alleged that Emefiele was pursuing an ulterior motive to scuttle the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, the currency swap policy of the apex bank was taking an enormous toll on ordinary Nigerians.

He said: “The punishment suddenly imposed on Nigerians by CBN is totally unnecessary. Emefiele and his cohorts have their own ulterior motive.

“With the situation, they have inflicted pain on Nigerians. Emefiele should heed Asiwaju’s suggestion to solve the situation.

“Emefiele has become the most controversial and partisan CBN governor in the history of Nigeria. He has become extremely controversial. Either he (Emefiele) likes it or not, the people of Nigeria know what is going on. Tinubu will win this election. We want to commend the ordinary people, particularly the market women, who understand the issue so well.”