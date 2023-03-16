Naira Redesign: Buhari’s response to supreme court judgement unconvincing – CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said the response by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Supreme Court of Nigeria’s order on the Naira redesign…

The Spokesperson of CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said it is curious that days after the said directive by the President, the naira scarcity is showing no sign of cushioning.

“Instead, the situation is worsening by the day, as both the old and new notes are deliberately withheld by the government. And while innocent families going hungry, businesses crumbling and tension mounting while Buhari and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele appear to be in isolation or living in total denial.

“By now everyone is aware that Buhari only deceived the nation by faking a directive to the CBN to respect the judgment of the Supreme Court knowing full well he did not mean it to be carried out.

“Emefiele, Buhari’s errand too, pretended he was obeying the directive only to further press the cash squeeze upon citizens,” the group said.

The CNG wondered why neither Buhari nor Emefiele has found it helpful to address the nation on the new directive the way they did when they were introducing a policy to the nation.

“At this point, it has become obvious that Buhari is using Emefiele in a sinister scheme to revisit the nation, his harsh, ill-conceived, autocratic 1984 currency review that created untold mass suffering and widespread frustration and the death of several Nigerians,” it said

The CNG further called on the National Assembly “to move quickly to rescue the CBN, the image of the Courts and the nation generally from imminent decay and slip into decadence by checkmating the dictatorial tendencies unfolding in the nation.,”