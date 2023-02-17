Naira Protest: Sanwo-Olu calls for calm, says FG has brought pains

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed concern over protests in parts of the state as a result of the Naira redesign policy.…

The Governor in a statement however appealed to the protesters, saying there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is in top of the matter.

Daily Trust reports that riot has spread across the state over the policy, with Mile 12, Ojota, Ketu, Agege, Ikotun, Epe, among others boiling.

Anti-riot policemen have been deployed to various flash points while the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has been going round the troubled spots.

Speaking on the matter, Sanwo-Olu through the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, expressed “deep concern”.

According to the statement, the protesters “are said to be angry over the Naira redesign and its consequent scarcity that has caused so much hardship and confusion among our people.”

The statement reads further: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu believes there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is looking into this controversial matter and will make its position known on February 22.

“Lagos State has since joined the legal dispute- all in the interest of our people – in the belief that the highest court in the land has the capacity to adjudicate on the matter.

“The fuel situation is easing following some steps taken by the government.

“The government praises Lagosians for showing understanding, despite the pains that the Federal Government’s measures have brought. Residents should continue to be law-abiding by shunning any form of incitement by mischief makers.

“Mr. Governor is working with his colleagues to ensure that this hardship does not go on.”