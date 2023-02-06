Naira notes: Hoodlums plotting to attack banks in Kwara – Police

The police in Kwara State have disclosed that they have uncovered plots by hoodlums to attack commercial banks following the ongoing hardship that trailed…

The police in Kwara State have disclosed that they have uncovered plots by hoodlums to attack commercial banks following the ongoing hardship that trailed the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said, “Intelligence available to the command shows that hoodlums have perfected plans to replicate the lawlessness that was unleashed on some banks in some states in the country owing to the crisis emanating from the naira notes swap.

“While the government is doing all within its power to normalise the situation, the command wishes to assure the good people of Kwara State of its capacity to deal ruthlessly with any lawbreaker. Criminals are therefore advised to shelve any such dastardly idea.”